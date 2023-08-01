At the July 19 Nodaway County Health Center Board of Trustees meeting, the board waived the food establishment fees for the period beginning October 1 to September 30, 2024.

The health center has waived the food establishment permit fees since 2020.

Three van bids were reviewed. The bids considered were: Charles Smith, Pickering, for a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with 109,761 miles for $10,000; two bids from Tri-State Ford, a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L with 53,780 miles for $29,300; and a 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SE with 52,959 miles for $23,401.

After discussion, the 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan with a five-year warranty option was selected.

The tax rate hearing date and time was set for 2:30 pm, Wednesday, August 16 with the regular meeting starting at 3 pm.

Administrator Tom Patterson communicated information on a Public Health Infrastructure Grant. It would be for $194,661 over five years.

It consists of three components: “A1 is shared with the health departments and will focus on workforce and inspection systems; A2 will focus on public health analysis, accreditations and communications. A3 funding will focus on data modernization, State Public Health Laboratory data systems and sustainable technologies. Some initiatives for consideration include mental health on the south end of the building. He is also looking into upgrading the conference call and projector systems. role, improve workforce wellness policies, required in contract, improve and upgrade systems and accreditation.”

Patterson reported “mid-summer communicable disease primarily involves animal bites, rabies testing and education on avoiding tick and mosquito bites.”

The Northwest Missouri State University contract for federal work study students was renewed for the upcoming school year.

Improvements to the building include having the flashing placed on the soffit of the roof dormers in August. Patterson is planning a draining project and proposing an overhang of some type