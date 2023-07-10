Dorothy Ann Meyer Wilmes, 91, Maryville, formerly of Ravenwood, died Monday, July 3, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born December 13, 1931, at Clyde, to Peter Leo and Agatha Mary Wolfer Meyer. She lived all her life in Andrew and Nodaway Counties.

On October 4, 1950, she married Leo A. Wilmes at the Basilica of Immaculate Conception. They were married for 71 years before his death on July 17, 2022.

Mrs. Wilmes helped on the family farm, west of the Walnut Grove Cemetery in Andrew County.

She was of the Catholic faith.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 am, Friday, July 7 at St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. The burial will be in the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Cawood. There will be a family and parish Rosary at 5:30 pm, Thursday, July 6 at St. Columba Church. The visitation will follow until 8 pm.

Memorials can be directed to the family to use at their discretion.

