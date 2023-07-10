Braxton Tyler Salcedo, 27, San Luis Obisbo, CA, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, in San Luis Obisbo.

He was born November 13, 1995, in Merriam, KS, to John V. Salcedo and Valerie Dack. He graduated from Maryville High School in 2014, and from the University of Missouri/Columbia in 2021, with a bachelor of science degree in biological engineering.

Mr. Salcedo served in the US Army. He was a certified Special Forces scout sniper, and Ranger qualified for the Army National Guard. He had recently moved to San Luis Obisbo and been working as a biological engineer with MicroBio Engineering.

His memberships included the Boys and Girls Club of Columbia, the James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, Maryville, and the Sigma Phi Delta fraternity at MU. He was a master certified scuba diver.

Services will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, July 11 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm, Monday, July 10 at Bram Funeral Home.

Memorials can be directed to the family to help with final expenses; visit spotfund.com and search for Salcedo family.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.