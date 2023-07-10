Lavelle Rickabaugh, 105, Maryville, died Friday, June 30, 2023, at Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born April 22, 1918, to Albert F. and Nina F. Henson Rickabaugh in Worth County.

On May 19, 1939, he married Dorothy J. Fakes in Maryville. She preceded him in death August 17, 2007.

Mr. Rickabaugh served in the US Navy during World War II. He worked for the United States Postal Service.

He was a member of the First Christian Church of Maryville and the American Legion Post 464. He delivered Meals on Wheels.

Services were Thursday, July 6 at Price Funeral Home. Burial was in Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials can be made in care of the Nodaway County Senior Center.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

