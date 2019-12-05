Dorothy Evelyn Vulgamott, 91, Maryville, died Monday, December 2, 2019, at Parkdale Manor, Maryville.

She was born February 8, 1928, on a farm northeast of Maryville, to Everett and Marie Lewis Porter. She graduated from Ravenwood High School in 1944 and graduated from Hagee Beauty School.

On February 28, 1946, she married Verlin Dean Vulgamott at the parsonage of the First Baptist Church, Maryville. He preceded her in death on May 12, 2013, after 67 years of marriage.

Mrs. Vulgamott was employed for a year at Select Beauty Salon, Maryville. She and her husband farmed their entire married life northwest of Maryville.

She was a member of Laura Street Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers, Lewis Laverne and Wayne Weston Porter; mother and father-in-law, Virgil and Vesta Vulgamott; and brother-in-law, Carrol Vulgamott.

She is survived by four children, Laverna Kay and Surinder Sahai, Cypress, TX, Russell Dean and Janice, Boerne, TX; Roger Dale and Susan, Topeka, KS, and Richard Lee and Anita, Spirit Lake, IA; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Funeral service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, December 7 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Maryville Ministry Center or Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.