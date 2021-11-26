Doris M. Schieber, 89, Ravenwood, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home.

She was born March 31, 1932, in Maryville, to Oral and Bertha Wilmes Rogers. She was a 1950 graduate of Horace Mann High School, Maryville.

On April 30, 1953, she married Fred Schieber at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Maryville.

Mrs. Schieber was a homemaker.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 am, Wednesday, November 24 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Maryville. Rosary will be at 6 pm, Tuesday, November 23 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church. The family will receive friends following the rosary until 8 pm.

Memorials may be made to St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

