Judith Lynne Ray Galbreath, 81, rural Barnard, died Thursday, December 30, 2021, in Maryville.

She was born July 9, 1940, in Zanesville, OH, to John G. and Regina F. Smith Ray.

On February 23, 1962, she married James W. Galbreath in Albuquerque, NM.

Services will be at 1 pm, Saturday, January 8 at Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, followed by a graveside service at the Walnut Grove Cemetery, Bolckow. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Saturday at the funeral home. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn indoors whenever possible.

Memorial donations may be made to the Walnut Grove Cemetery Fund in care of Bram Funeral Home or the Cure Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at CureMito.org.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.