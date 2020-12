Shirley Marie Auffert, 91, Maryville, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Village Care Center, Maryville.

She was born December 22, 1929, in Pickering, to Lester and Edith Lattin Kempf. She attended Pickering High School.

On November 23, 1948, she married Fred F. Auffert in Maryville. He preceded her in death November 20, 2000.

Graveside services were Saturday, December 26 at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Maryville.

Arrangements were under the direction of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.