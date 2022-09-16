Donald O. Brown, 84, Skidmore, died Saturday, September 10, 2022, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

He was born June 13, 1938, in Tarkio, to Robert and Beulah Brunk Brown. He was a 1956 graduate of Skidmore High School.

On August 8, 1957, he married Anita L. Diggs in St. Joseph. She preceded him in death on February 12, 2003.

Mr. Brown served in the United States Army. He later worked in the home health care field.

Mr. Brown’s body has been cremated. A private family service will be held at a later date at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Skidmore.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Skidmore Punkin Show.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.