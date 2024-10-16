Discover the buzz at Missouri Beekeepers Association fall conference

As the leaves turn and the air grows crisp, the Missouri State Beekeepers Association (MSBA) invites all to dive into the fascinating world of honeybees at their fall conference on October 26 at the Family Life Center of the First Baptist Church of Arnold.

This event promises to be a hive of activity for both novice and experienced beekeepers.

Why honeybees matter

Honeybees are more than just producers of honey; they are vital pollinators for many of the crops we rely on. In fact, honeybees pollinate an estimated one-third of all the food crops we consume. Their role in our ecosystem is crucial, making the decline in bee populations a significant concern. Events like the MSBA Fall Conference are essential for educating and equipping beekeepers to support these indispensable insects.

Why now is the perfect time to start beekeeping

Late fall and early winter are ideal times to begin preparing for beekeeping. This period allows ample time to attend training, purchase necessary equipment, and be ready for the arrival of bees in late spring. Starting early ensures you won’t miss out on essential supplies, as many vendors sell out quickly.

Event highlights

The keynote speaker is Dr. Larry Connor, a celebrated author and owner of WicWas Press, will share his extensive knowledge on beekeeping. His insights are sure to inspire and inform attendees.

Other featured speakers will be Theresa Martin, author of “Dead Bees Don’t Make Honey,” will discuss strategies for keeping bees healthy and ensuring their survival through the winter and Sheldon and Courtney Brummel from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Bee Lab will present their research on hygienic behavior in bees and compare winter survivability in different hive types.

Educational Tracks

The conference will feature six simultaneous tracks of classes, covering a wide range of topics such as:

• Methods for Improving Winter Survival

• Value-Added Hive Products

• Planning for Pollinators: USDA Financial Assistance

• Treatment for Bee Stings and Emergencies

• Survival Comparisons Between Different Hive Types

• Medicinal Uses for Honey and Other Hive Products

Additionally, there will be an all-day Beginner Track for those new to beekeeping, offering tailored classes to help them get started.

Vendor Hall

Attendees can explore the latest in beekeeping technology and products in the vendor hall. This is an excellent opportunity to stock up on supplies and learn about new innovations in the field.