Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville will host six drive-up flu shot clinics at the Mosaic Specialty Care – West entrance on the following dates and times.

• Tuesday, October 15, 5 to 6:30 pm.

• Thursday, October 17, 5 to 6:30 pm.

• Saturday, October 26, 8 to 11 am.

Mosaic Specialty Care – West is located on the south wing ground floor.

The CDC recommends everyone six months and older to get a flu vaccine before the end of October for the best protection.