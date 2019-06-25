Richard “Dick” Schuetz, 83, Stover, died Saturday, June 22, 2019, at St. Mary’s Health Center, Jefferson City.

Services will be 3 pm, Saturday, June 29 at the American Legion Post 464, Conception Jct. In keeping with his wishes, he will be cremated.

Memorial contributions are suggested to American Legion Tri-C Memorial Post 464, Third and Berry, Conception Jct., MO 64434 or St. Paul Lutheran School, 407 West Third, Stover, MO 65078.

Arrangements are under the direction of Tyler M. Woods Funeral Director, Jefferson City.