At the January 22 Maryville City Council meeting, the council approved the purchase of additional vehicles and equipment for the Maryville Police Department.

A contract with ESU Pursuits, Junction City, KS, was accepted for the purchase of two 2023 Ford Police Interceptor SUV AWD patrol vehicles. The quote for each vehicle is $46,800, plus a $800 delivery charge. Existing patrol units will be decommissioned as surplus to other departments or sold.

The council also approved a contract with 911 Custom, Olathe, KS, for the purchase of emergency equipment for patrol vehicles. The new units purchased will require emergency lighting equipment and single person transport partitions. The total cost will be $10,909.76.

An agreement with Confluence, Kansas City, was approved for landscape architectural services on the Downtown Pedestrian Alleyway Project. The project converts the vehicular east-west alley between 4th and 5th streets and Main and Buchanan Streets, and removes vehicular pavement and adds pedestrian features. The total project is estimated at $1,540,631, and the city was awarded a ARPA grant for $767,827. The total quote from Confluence is $137,420.

A contract with Meyer Auto Center, Maryville, was authorized for the purchase of two 2024 Chevy Silverado 2500 HD trucks for the Public Works Department. The cost of the regular cab truck is $49,225, while the crew cab truck is $52,300.

The first amendment to the second memorandum of understanding with Nodaway County regarding implementation of a sale tax for central dispatch was accepted. The amendment reduces ballot language from up to 1/2 cent to up to 3/8 cent, and ensures Nodaway County remits associates use tax to 9-1-1 sales tax fund. The central dispatch sales tax will be included on the April 2, 2024 ballot.

A web development and service agreement with Earthdiver, LLC, Salt Lake City, UT, was approved for the redesign of the Visit Maryville Tourism Website. The total cost will be $16,500.

The Speedy Spoofhound 5K/ Fun Run Event was authorized to take place from 7:30 to 10:00 am, April 20 beginning at Eugene Field.

Three Tourism Committee members were reappointed for terms expiring March 1, 2027. Jeff Stubblefield, Maryville Parks and Recreation; Jordyn Greenhaw, City of Maryville; Mike Zech, at-large.

Dr. Christopher Wallace was appointed as the Nodaway County University of Missouri Extension Council Member with a term expiring on March 1, 2026.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report to the council. McDanel went over the recent issues with the capex building filtration system at the Maryville Water Treatment Plant. Repairs were made on January 19, and now the plant has returned to normal production.