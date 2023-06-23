Dorothy Ann Mackey, 80, Maryville, died Thursday, June 15, 2023.

She was born February 6, 1943 to Elias Walter and Cornelia Augusta Grotewiel Starke at the old St. Francis Hospital in Maryville. She graduated from Jefferson C-123 High School in Conception Jct. She attended beauty school in St. Joseph.

On July 28, 1962, she married Richard Dean Arthur Mackey at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Clyde. He preceded her in death June 2, 1994.

Mrs. Mackey had many jobs over the years. She had been a beautician, and a telephone operator in Maryville, she had worked at Uniroyal and Maryville Forge. She did housekeeping at local nursing homes, and was a caregiver for the elderly. She retired from Federal Mogul, Maryville.

Mrs. Mackey’s body has been cremated. Memorial services were Wednesday, June 21 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Rose Hill Cemetery, Parnell.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Francis Foundation Cancer Care Fund, 2016 S. Main St., Maryville, MO 64468.

Arrangements were under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.