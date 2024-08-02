John David Butler, 82, Burlington Jct, died Thursday, July 25, 2024, at his home in Burlington Jct.

He was born August 29, 1941, in Topeka, KS, to Frank and Virginia Camplin Butler. He lived in Topeka and Lawrence, KS.

On April 12, 1997, he married Barbara Weland.

Mr. Butler served in the Kansas National Guard for six years. He was employed by Pizza Hut for 25 years and later the Jetz Service Company until moving to Burlington Jct. He owned and operated Junction Pizza in Burlington Jct. from 2003 to 2015.

Funeral service will be at 11 am, Thursday, August 1 at Clearmont Baptist Church, Clearmont. Interment will be in Lamar Cemetery, Elmo.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the David Butler Memorial Fund.

Online condolences may be left at minterfuneralchapels.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.