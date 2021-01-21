Because of the Nodaway News Leader and Maryville Forum press deadlines of Wednesday, Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville President Nate Blackford called a press conference January 19 to announce a mass COVID-19 vaccination event that is being planned for next week.

Mosaic hospital is joining with the Nodaway County Health Department in the implementation of vaccines to 1,000 – 1,500 doses to an equal number of citizens the week of January 24. The exact timing hinges on when the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines arrive. Those individuals in the Phase 1B Tier 1 and Phase 1B Tier 2 will qualify for the vaccine if they meet the requirements dictated by the state health department. Then reservations, which are made online through the Nodaway County Health Department, will be granted on a first-come, first served basis. Confirmation and a time commitment will be made over the phone by Mosaic personnel.

There is no charge for the vaccine.

Three hundred Mosaic employees and their families have received the initial dose while 150 have gotten their second dose of vaccine. The efficacy of the vaccine is about 80 percent with the first dose and closer to 95 percent with the two doses.

Phase 1B Tier 1 will involve first responders including EMS – EMTs, law enforcement, fire services, corrections, and certain social service agencies. as well as others who are emergency services personnel such as emergency management and public works agencies. Phase 1B Tier 2 allows anyone aged 65 and older, any adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome.

Persons who have had the virus must wait for two weeks from the last symptom and if the patient received the infusion therapy, 90 days.

While the exact date and location has not been determined, the current vaccine clinic at Maryville hospital will serve as a template for the planned mass vaccine clinic. The mass event will involve 50 volunteers with skill sets of licensed nurses, logistics such as parking aids and registering, observers of those persons after they receive the injection for 15 minutes and a scheduler for the second dose of the vaccine. It is hoped to take only 30 minutes total.

Blackford reported he will know when the vaccines are shipped to determine the date that the mass clinic will be. He anticipates to have the confirmation of the place for the event by week’s end.

“Our goal is two fold, we want to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible,” said Blackford. “Plus we are planning to have no waste of the vaccine.”

To help attain these goals there will be 20-25 people who will be on a standby list, in case someone who has a space reserved is not able to get to the event.

Those who are called with their appointed time, should plan to bring photo identification and after the shot is given will receive a card that tells important information including the brand of the vaccine, lot number, date and the date they are scheduled for the second dose. While it is encouraged to receive the second dose at the same place as the first dose, it is not mandatory. There are no walk-in slots available.

The three Maryville pharmacies are also anticipating the reception of vaccines soon.

The vaccine efficacy ranges from 10-14 days, however Blackford urges the health protocols of wearing a mask, social distancing and handwashing to ensure the virus stays under control.

“We are committed to continue to care for our patients for all of their healthcare needs,” said Blackford.

He noted there are no plans to shut down the patient clinics or to operate the clinics at a reduced staff with this new mass clinic plan.

Readers should watch our website and social media later this week as the fine details will be disseminated.