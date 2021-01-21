Linda Lou Beason, 73, died Sunday, January 10, 2021, at Clarinda Regional Health Center, Clarinda, IA.

She was born November 11, 1947, in Clarinda, IA, to Archie and Marguerite Douglas Davison. She attended New Market, IA, schools and received her nursing degree as an LPN from Iowa Western Community College, Clarinda.

On November 26, 1966, she married Robert Floyd Beason.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 16 at Cummings Family Funeral Home, Bedford, IA.

Memorials may be directed to the family to be established.

Online condolences may be left at cummingsfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Cummings Family Funeral Home.