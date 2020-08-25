The Nodaway County Commissioners and Marilyn Jenkins, treasurer-collector, announced the CARES Act Small Business Relief Program funding August 19 has been divided among 138 county businesses.

The four county elected leaders along with Josh McKim, Nodaway County Economic Development director and Lily White, Maryville Chamber of Commerce director, processed 144 applications and 138 of the businesses were awarded money. A total of $604,413.64 will be sent out through the automatic clearing house program to the businesses’ account in their banking institution on Friday, August 21. The amounts ranged from $400 to $5,000.

An email and a letter will be sent to each applicant to report the amount awarded.

”We are happy that we were able to help each of the businesses that will receive funds. We realize that your business may have suffered much more than this amount but we hope that this will help during this unusual time,” said Jenkins.“I hope that everyone understands that the guidelines that we were given to work with has challenged us to think outside the box and try to help each of you as much as possible without breaking the rules.”