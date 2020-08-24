At the August 18 meeting, Clearmont City Council showed their appreciation to three individuals who worked over nine hours to repair a major water leak August 13.

Mayor Byron Clark, Councilman Herb Snodderley and Atchison Township employee Eric Jones worked from 5 pm until 2 am to repair a geyser of water in a street. The trio was fortunate, with the parts supply the city had in inventory, that allowed the fix during the time.

The list of parts Snodderley listed that were used for the repair, were approved by the council to be replaced in the city’s inventory supply at a cost yet to be determined.

Jones spoke to the council concerning a four by six foot informational sign to be erected on the fire department property. Jones has worked with the USDA Rural Development office to secure a 70/30 matching grant to help pay for the estimated $12,000 structure. Because the grant requires a not-for-profit organization to sponsor the project, the community club will be the group listed however Jones needed an approval from the city council to proceed.

He also spoke to the council about the housing apartments which shows an additional 1,000 gallons per day being leaked. Work has been done on the toliet flappers for most of the apartments and still it appears nearly 750 gallons are leaking. More work will be done. The council advised the treasurer to pay the entire current bill and then when the leaks is fixed an one-time adjustment to the water and sewer portions of the bill will be made.

The council approved the payment of these bills: eight new tires for the sewer pivot and cold patch materials for street maintenance.

City Clerk Linda Babcock reported incoming correspondence included from MoDOT noting the four signs of the jake-brake ordinance will be provided by the state agency which will be the cost, installation and maintenance, Debbie Engle requested information about the alley-fence issue and council decided to continue with the taking down of the fence. The council approved sending out a letter of nuisance for a resident’s weed patch to be cut by August 25, three yards that need to be mowed that will receive a nuisance letter, if the lawns are not tended to, the city will contract the work and add that cost to the property’s tax bill.

A report was received from the Peoples Service representative telling of the pump information. The council decided to study the information by the next meeting.

The street maintenance crew has started some patching and the street oiling will begin while ditching will start in early September.

It was reported that a request was made from Joe Christensen to install a continuous tube for access of his property. The council approved the tube installed should be at least 15 inch in diameter, no more than 60 feet long and placed at the appropriate depth.

The final business item addressed was to set the 2021 $1.00 per $100 assessed valuation levy for the general fund.