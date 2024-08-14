Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/6/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Sodexo Operations.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT Fund Balances as of May 31, 2024.

Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, spoke with commissioners on soft match projects. Reviewed letters for Bridge #10130061 and Bridge #02610061.

Aaron McVicker, McClure Engineering, was contacted to discuss future soft match projects.

Nodaway County Economic Development’s Kim Mildward visited with the commissions regarding a bid for the Downtown Christmas lights.

Commissioners spoke with Jeri Dearmont and Cheyenne Murphy, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Government, for a status update on the project.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, along with the commission, inspected Road #589 and 590 in Polk Township and bridge #792 in Hughes Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The Ambulance District office was contacted about securing a medical cot or gurney for the coroner to use.

Adam Wood, MoDOT was called regarding RFQ information for bridge projects.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 8/13/2024.