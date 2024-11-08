The number of votes cast for the November 5 General Election was an amount second only to 2020, which was realized weeks ahead of November 5, due to the number of early voting ballots that were cast.

Absentee balloting began in late-September with regular absentees and the “no excuse” voting in late-October were seen arriving long before November 5th election day. Added to that increased number were the “Central” precinct votes on election day in the county clerk’s office made for a monumental total.

“This may become the ‘new norm’ from today’s society,” said Nodaway County Clerk Melinda Patton.

“New this year was the county-to-county option of votes made more,” noted Patton. This allowed individuals whose registration was listed in another county that through proof of current residency could vote in Nodaway County.

The total percentage of the number of voters in the county, who cast a ballot was 72.24 percent, 9,748 votes, of the registered voter list. Of those votes, 2,378 votes were cast as absentee or central.

The Republican candidate for US President Donald J Trump was chosen in Nodaway County with 71.43 percent as well as in the state, 58.375 percent and his electoral college votes reached the 270 total required at just after 6 am, Wednesday, November 6.

Incumbent State Representative Jeff Farnan, Republican, did not have an opponent in the November 5 election; however, there were 151 write-in candidates from Nodaway County. His total vote count for Nodaway County was 8,410.

All of the other contested races, amendments and proposition totals are listed by precinct on page 3.