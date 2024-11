The 29th Annual Downtown Maryville Trick or Treat was a brief event as thunderstorms and other bad weather loomed over the event on October 30. Taking advantage of a break in the weather from 4 to 5:30 pm where only light rain prevailed, hearty merchants treated families. By 5:45 pm, the rain was again coming down in buckets and the streets were deserted. The event is held rain or shine.