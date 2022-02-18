On February 10, five schools sent a total of 10 students to the finals of the Nodaway County Spelling Bee held at West Nodaway. First alternate was Horace Mann sixth grader Joey Kessler. Second alternate was Jefferson eighth grader Bruce Otto. The spelling bee winner was Maryville Middle School eighth grader Cooper Lynn. Second place went to St. Gregory fifth grader Will Snyders.

Cooper won with the word “tabulate.” Cooper and Will will attend the regional spelling bee on Saturday, March 5 in St. Joseph. If either are unable to attend, one of the alternates will be chosen.