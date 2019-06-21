Plans are underway to replace four bridges on Route 46 west of Maryville: Big Slu Bridge, Florida Creek Bridge, Stream Bridge and White Cloud Creek Bridge.

MoDOT will host an open-house style public information event from 4 to 6 pm, Tuesday, July 9, at the Northwest Missouri Regional Airport terminal building, located at 25775 Hawk Road, Maryville.

This will be an open house with no formal presentation. Designers and engineers from MoDOT and their consultants will be on hand to discuss construction plans for the bridges, potential detour routes and to hear the public’s comments and concerns about the planned projects.

Participants will also have the opportunity to document their comments and sign up to be included on project-specific updates via email. The projects are currently scheduled to go out for bid to contractors in December 2019.