The Skidmore City Council heard from three gentlemen interested in reviving the Skidmore Punkin Show at the June 13 meeting.

Luke Coffelt, Clint Coffelt and Matt Brown talked of their plans for the two-day event on August 2 and 3. The projected events include a Little Mr. and Miss contest, children’s games and a band on Friday, August 2. Saturday will start with a parade, antique tractor and car show, meat smoke-off, other events, culminating in the Saturday evening performance of the band, Outlaw Creek.

The council approved the use of the old school grounds for the week up to and after the event, the use of electricity, water and concession stand during the event.

The city received the Gary Taylor and Messick grants totalling approximately $8,000 to be used on the Newton Hall community building roof and ceiling.

City Clerk Laura Stark has tendered her resignation which was begrudgingly accepted by the council. Stark has been unable to keep up with the hours needed to complete the job requirements since her recent hospitalization. Stark will remain until a replacement can be found and trained.

The council will accept applications for the position until Friday, July 5.

The council members are going to pitch in to help Stark with her duties and to learn what they are.

A summer clean-up is being planned for the week of Monday, July 8 through Monday, July 15 if the trash receptacles are available from Porter Trash. The town wants to get rid of junk before the Punkin Show.

Maintenance Operator Marvin Sumy wants the aldermen to look at the fence with the rotting posts around the park. Discussion was held on removing the cable before the Punkin Show.

Weed violations were discussed. A notice will be put in the Skidmore newsletter that people are responsible for maintaining their property to the road. Letters will be sent out seven days after the newsletter to residents who have not mowed and cut down weeds.

Rick Stanton’s properties have weeds growing. The aldermen wanted to know if this was a new complaint or still under the originals. The city attorney will be contacted.

Signs were discussed. The park and ballfield were once named Wildcat Park in honor of the Skidmore High School team. New signs are needed. The museum sign also needs to be replaced. Mayor Tracy Shewey wants to see if a Boy Scout will undertake this for his Eagle Scout project.

The purchase of a new air compressor was approved.

The crack in the water plant wall has been repaired and $250 will be credited to Rob Wilmes’ water bill in payment for the work. Wilmes is also looking at the cemetery cap stones and the ditch where water samples are obtained.

Resident Eli Sloniker had a 20,000 gallon water leak. It was approved to give him an $85.50 credit on his sewer and water bill.

The city will seek bids for a pull-behind finishing mower which is no longer in use. Sealed bids will be accepted until Wednesday, July 10.

The council went into closed session to discuss ongoing litigation.