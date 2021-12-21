At the December 8 Maryville Tourism Committee, City Manager Greg McDanel announced the tourism director job description was ready for review.

He was planning to email it to Amy Gessert, tourism committee representative, and Stephanie Campbell, MDIO representative. After their review, the job description will be emailed to the rest of the committee for approval. From there, the position will be advertised with the plan to have the director hired by February 1, 2022.

President Josh McKim wants the committee to review the language of the tourism grant. He feels the language needs to be tightened up.

He also wants the committee to have a strategic planning session to determine the scope of work for the new tourism director. He contacted the state tourism association and received recommendations of five to six tourism directors of similar size cities which are all regional hubs to obtain information.