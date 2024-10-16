Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Angie Cordell, deputy clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/3/24 and 10/8/2024. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice for Snyder and Associates.

Accounts Payable: #85089-85094.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Taylor for Bridge #338, Fastenal for bridge cable, Midwest Radio for a radio, Allen Ready Mix for Bridge #338, Chamber of Commerce for quarterly safety incentive, Charles Swinford for fuel reimbursement.

The Commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Schraeder Law Firm Statement of Services, road and bridge fuel report for September 2024, Mullin Creek Solar and Blue Cross and Blue Shield.

Signed a letter of support for the Nodaway County Ambulance District in support of an application to the Patterson Family Foundation grant.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports through September 2024.

Reviewed documents sent via email on the upcoming bridge funding application process that was emailed from Garry McFee from Howe Company.

Reviewed renewal documents and pricing information for 2025 property and equipment values for MOPERM.

A virtual meeting was held with Darlene Serrano, senior government account manager, and Danny Aldaco, regional account manager with Verizon regarding the phone lines the county has with Northwest Cellular. Serrano, presented the counties options and will follow up with an email on pricing. No decision was made at this time. Also, present Sheriff Department Captain Austin Hann, and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

Ben South, Andrew Tuck Pointing called to update commission on the timeline to begin work.

Nodaway Township’s Jerry Sloan, board member, spoke with the commission on cart rock and reconstruction road #351.

Hann discussed applicants received for the Police Academy.

Received a call from a concerned citizen and a referral was made to contact the prosecuting attorney office.

Madison Woodward, MoDOT was called regarding an RFQ for future project BRO-R074(01) Bridge.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Maryville Lumber was contacted on a filing cabinet.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 10/15/2