Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/31/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder Fee Report for October 2023.

Checks: #83313-83348

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Linde Gas for supplies; elections to Elkins-Swyers for equipment maintenance; sheriff to Student Body for uniforms.

The commission reviewed the following information: Vehicle Sales Tax and Motor Fuel Tax reports through October 2023.

Ron Christiansen and Mike Stolte, Maryville Public Safety, stopped in to check on the revised 911 Consolidation Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

`Reviewed and discussed the preventative maintenance quotes from 3E. Contacted Gilbert Henry regarding a unit in the Administration Center and an issue in the Courthouse. Also looked at a sewer issue in the Courthouse.

The October expense and revenue budget report was presented for review.

Patton presented budget amendment information for FY2023 to the commission. Changes to Adult Abuse, Treatment Court and Deputy Sheriff Salary Supplement funds. Walk made a motion to accept the amended budget as presented. The motion passed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

The commission discussed with Sheriff Randy Strong on the sheriff’s salary. On advice of the county attorney, the county is waiting for the court case to settle on the raise. An agreement will be drafted to retain in Strong’s personnel file. Strong has asked to sign up and utilize the WEX card for fuel and maintenance. The application will be completed and submitted. Discussed vehicle issues for the department and set up a time for a windshield replacement. Discussed current staffing challenges.

Jenkins discussed a request from Acciona’s Mullin Creek Solar Development for an ACH form. A year-to-date interest statement was reviewed on interest bearing accounts. A group discussion of health insurance rates, 2024 salaries and a LAGERS level change. Following the discussion, Burns made a motion to move to an L6 from L7 in the LAGERS program. The motion passed.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney, discussed building maintenance issues within her office with the ceiling and the thermostat.

Left messages for Jim Knox, Norris Quarries and Nick Jameson, Schildberg Construction concerning CART Rock. Spoke with an office staff person at Schildberg to get an update on rock hauled by townships.

The commission reviewed and signed the revised 911 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU.)

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 11/7/2023.