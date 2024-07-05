Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Burns and Walk and Patton.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/18/24 and 6/20/2024. The motion passed.

Approved Liquor licenses: Clear Creek Catering Company, LLC; Hy-Vee Food Store; Maryville Country Club; Tuck Point; Black Pony; Canteen of Maryville; A & G Restaurant.

Accounts payable: Check #84481.

Road and bridge to Murphy Tractor & Equipment Company, Inc. for equipment repairs; commission to NW Football for labor.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sheriff report for May 2024; MEI Elevator maintenance receipts and Joint 911 Expense Reports for May 2024).

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates met with the commission to look over the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant project at the Courthouse. LPA Services Invoice No. 9 /Snyder & Associates Invoice No. 8 and JD Bishop Construction, LLC Pay Estimate No. 3 and LPA Request Letter No. 10 all for the TAP grant (9900-144) were all signed.

A call was put in to John White, Hopkins Township board member, regarding the CART rock numbers.

A call was put in to Mike McCray, MOPERM claims department regarding documents the county has received. All documents will be sent on to the claims department.

A call was returned to Thomas Shiflett, Thomas Lawn Care, regarding trees on the Courthouse square that are dying. The commission gave permission to cut the trees and to spray for insects.

The signed agreement for softmatch trade was sent on to David Earls at the MoDOT to process.

The commission held a pre-bid meeting for interested parties to answer questions regarding the Courthouse exterior repairs. Those present: Ben South, Andrew Tuck Pointing and Wayne Shasteen, MTS Contracting, Inc.

The commission spoke with Larry Temple, McBride, Lock & Associates staff auditor regarding a letter needed for document requesting. Letter was signed and returned to the auditor.

Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, met with the commission to update on information from a collector’s association meeting held on June 24.

Signed a letter to David Earls, MoDOT senior transportation planner for invoice No. 8 BRO-R074(63) Bridge.

Walker reported he had spoken with Jeremy Wagner, Constellation Wind Power, regarding road improvements. Wagner is checking with legal and will report back.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

An updated National Opioid Settlement Allocation Notice spreadsheet was reviewed. These numbers supersede the numbers previously issued on April 19.