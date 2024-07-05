NBA Draft – 2024

The 2024 NBA Draft concluded last week with the selection of 58 players over two rounds. 38 of the U.S. players are placed on this distribution map of drafted basketball players, based on where they went to high school. Top basketball talent is spread throughout the country. 30 percent of the draftees were college Freshmen, 12 percent were Sophomores, 19 percent Juniors, while 39 percent Seniors. Twenty foreign players account for almost 35 percent, of the draftees. France (5), Cameroon (2), Germany (2), Serbia (2) and Sweden (2), lead the way.