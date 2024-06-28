Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/13/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor licenses: Elks Lodge #760; The Stable Pub & Grub.

Accounts Payable: Checks #84441-84480.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kelly Tire & Exhaust for tires.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Murphy Oil USA Inc., certificate of liability insurance, Coenen Electric, MU Extension Expense report for May 2024, Sheriff vehicle report and certificate of training for Melinda Patton and Angie Cordell.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, had the commission sign Core permits.

Mark Wilson, Polk Township, was called regarding a resident with a question regarding a tree on their property. Wilson will contact the resident to respond.

Nathan Honan, Lincoln Township board member, requested information on tree removal ordinance for roadways.

Kelly Robinson, Murphy Oil, spoke with the commission inquiring about the email received on certificate of liability requirement.

Aaron McVicker with McClure Engineering, discussed the bridge.

The commission spoke with Dalinuel Howard, staff auditor, McBride, Lock & Associates, reviewing FY 2023 and questionnaires sent.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge Supervisor, inspected culverts on Roads #259, #261, #263 and #276 in Union Township and Road #470 and a culvert on Road #499 both in Polk Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Spoke with Patrick Lewis, Hughes Township trustee, regarding inspecting Road #891 for completion. Burns and Walk, along with Engle, inspected and approved the road for the proceed order to be sent.

Martha Greeley, City of Burlington Jct. Councilwoman met with the commission to discuss available funding to assist with a water project at the school. The county does not have any funds at this time and encouraged the city council to look into grants.

Reviewed an email from Lindsey Chaffin, Great River Engineering, regarding a proposed softmatch trade with Holt County. The proposed trade would pay the county $.65 cash for $1 softmatch. Holt County has offered $227,500 for $350,000 in soft match trade. This trade was accepted and signed off on.

Sheriff’s Department Captain Austin Hann stopped in to discuss the use of a county vehicle to transport bales of hay and grass seed to repair the excavation site in Quitman.

Spoke with a Polk Township resident regarding a hole on the side of the road on Hawk Road. Engle was contacted to go look at the site.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/20/2024 when they will travel to Linn County for their quarterly regional meeting. The motion passed.