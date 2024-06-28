The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph. will be hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Bradley-DeShon Education Center at 4 pm, Thursday, June 27. Renovations to the original carriage house have created studio and classroom space for the growing education program. Community support for this project has been tremendous and there is much excitement about the opportunities this facility will create. The museum invites the public to join us for the ceremony, light refreshments, and tours of the building.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences, and promoting regional artists. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors, and $7 for students.

Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-Kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816.233.7003.