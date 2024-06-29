On May 25, at approximately 10:58 am, a Mozingo Lake Recreation Park employee discovered the body of a deceased male infant while performing routine maintenance in a remote area of Mozingo Lake Recreation Park, Maryville.

While the preliminary autopsy forensic report has not arrived back to Maryville Police, through general observation by the attending Maryville Police Officers these facts were determined.

The infant child was a full-term male with no noticeable marks to the body to determine the cause of death.

The employee promptly notified the Northwest Regional Communication Center. A Maryville Police Officer responded immediately and secured the location.

The Maryville Police Department has identified a non-local person of interest in this case from an individual’s tip. There was a large group of renaissance-era reenactors staying in the group camping area of the park. The investigation is currently awaiting DNA analysis from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Crime Lab. Once the DNA and autopsy results are received, the case will be forwarded to the Nodaway County Prosecutor’s Office for charges to be placed.

Interim Police Chief Mike Stolte noted the details are left “somewhat vague for a purpose” as the investigation hopes to discover more from tips. The Maryville Police Department urges anyone with additional information to contact the department at 660.562.3209.

In light of this tragic incident, the City of Maryville held a graveside memorial service on Thursday, June 27 at Oak Hill Cemetery, located at 1649 N. Main Street, Maryville.