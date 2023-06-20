Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Present: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Lorraine O’Donnell, assistant clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/13/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Maryville Pub, Sleek Creek Catering, El Nopal Mexican Restaurant, The Powerhouse; invoice to Gray Oil for road and bridge.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; Sheriff to William Regina for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MAC, opinion on Senate Bill 190; assessor, additions and abatements to tax rolls for April and May, 2023; Snyder & Associates, application papers for the Missouri regional bridge program over Mill Creek and Jenkins Creek.

City of Maryville reported that the Courthouse shows a high consumption of water usage. Chris Pederson, facility manager, made an inspection and reported she could not find any issues. Walker inspected the air conditioning units also.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Bridge #805 in Monroe Township, Roads #694, #695 and #693 in Jefferson Township; re-construction roads #704 and #698 in Jefferson Township were approved and proceed orders were sent. Also inspected was Road #98 in Atchison Township.

Turned in a request to re-construct Road #695 in Jefferson Township.

Rex Wallace, assessor, presented an invoice he received from SAMS for 911 consolidation mapping changes, and asked what part of the budget it should be paid from