The 2023 Nodaway County Fair is fast approaching, and will take place on July 13, 14 and 15.

This year’s theme is “There’s no time like fair time.”

Last year the county fair had one of their most successful events in recent years, bringing in more and more people with the carnival and the various events that take place over the long-weekend. The carnival will be brought back again every night this year, but with different rides and attractions, with concessions and rides being cash only.

Country artist Dylan Gerard will get the entertainment started on Friday, July 14 with two shows at 7:30 and 9:30 pm. Gerard was featured on season 13 of “The Voice.” Nashville country artist Jess Kellie Adams will take the main stage on Saturday, July 15 with two shows at 7:30 and 9:15 pm to cap off the fair’s musical shows.

Also in attendance will be award-winning chainsaw carver, Chris Lantz, who will be doing shows throughout the event and auctioning off some of his carvings as well.

Some of the other popular events will be back, including the quilt show as well as the 13th annual motorcycle show from 3 to 8 pm, July 15 with registration taking placing from 3 to 6 pm. People are able to bring their bikes in to show and have them judged with a chance of winning. For more information regarding the show, contact John Maxwell at 660.582.1784. There will, of course, also be the Nodaway County 4-H and FFA Livestock Show at the Nodaway County Community Building. Attendees at the main stage downtown can also expect some more music from the Nodaway County Band and the annual parade. On Saturday, July 15 at 2 pm, there will also be a checkers tournament in the administration center with a cash prize for the winner.

Alongside the carnival there will be plenty of activities for children throughout the event, including the Little Mr and Miss contest, Kids Q, water fun and the pedal pull.

For more information regarding the fair, you may contact Jeremy Walker at 660.853.1740.