Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 6/11/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor licenses for The Pub; AI&A Petroleum, LLC.

Accounts Payable: Check #84415-84440.

Requisitions: Sheriff to RCI Electric for jail maintenance;

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Road and Bridge Fuel & Equipment report for May 2024; Sales Tax / Use Tax / Road and Bridge Special Sales Tax reports

A contract with Atchison Township softmatch trade was drafted and signed by the commission and sent on to Atchison County.

Walker reported an issue with the lower-level east door on the Administration Center. A call has been put in to Maryville Glass and Lock.

Sheriff Department’s Captain Austin Hann reviewed quotes on repairs for a 2021 Dodge Durango.

Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity and projects.

The commission, along with Engle, inspected Roads #41 and Road #43 in Lincoln Township; Road #276 where Bridge #276 is being replaced with a double run of tubes and a tube on Road #289 both in Union Township.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

University of Missouri Extension’s Randa Doty met with the commission to request use of open area on the third floor of the Administration Center for a regional meeting. Commission granted use of space.

An advertisement for sealed bids for exterior repair work on the Courthouse was approved. A pre-bid meeting will be held on the east exterior side of the Courthouse and will be held at 10 am on June 25th for interested parties. Sealed bids are due in to the County Clerk by 2 pm on July 16 at which time they will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 6/18/2024.