Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/23/24. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Haug Communications, Inc. for equipment & vehicle repair; to Custom Cage for vehicle purchase/equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: MoDOT email regarding discussion on unfunded transportation needs

The Resolution for the General Obligation Road Bonds were signed by the commission, treasurer and the clerk for Grant, Green, Hughes, Nodaway and Union Townships and returned to Gilmore and Bell.

A call was put in to Eric Troutner, Constellation Wind Power, to discuss vehicle traffic.

Jackie Cochenour, Rural Northwest Missouri Behavioral Health Network project director, presented information regarding the program, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) grant funds and future funds. Cochenour presented a request for $10,000 for “gap” funds through the Opioid Settlement funds to continue progress until the next grant cycle. Also present: Judge Robert Rice and Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Continued discussion on the Missouri statute 57.317, which concerns sheriff compensation.

Reviewed and signed the participation form for Koger under the National Opioids Settlement.

Calls were put in to Garnet Plumbing, Ryan Hackett Plumbing, Auffert Plumbing and Waldinger Corporation to discuss bidding on the plumbing portion of Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant project. A call was put in to Matt Smith, City of Maryville Public Works Department.

Bill Budnick, Jeff Chronister and Cameron Black, Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors, met with the commission to review services they provide.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission met with Ben South, Andrew Tuckpointing, LLC, to review the Courthouse exterior project and the bid submitted. Following the project walk through, Walk made a motion to accept the low bid as presented. All were in favor. South will begin work later this summer or early fall.

Reviewed a request for new construction CART Rock in Jackson Township. A call was put in to Jeff Meyer, Trustee of Jackson Township to discuss the application.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/30/2024.