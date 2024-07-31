WNBA All-Star Player Origins, 1999-2024

“The WNBA All-Star Game was played on July 20th in Phoenix. The women’s professional basketball league began play in 1999. There have been 154 different players selected as All-Stars during the past 26 years. This per-capita map is based on where the All-Stars went to high school. The Mid-Atlantic and Southern states standout as leading per capita producers of All-Star players. Approximately 12% of WNBA All-Stars are from overseas. Lead by Australia, Canada, Belgium and Brazil.”