Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/18/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license for Black Pony Brewing Co. caterer’s license.

Checks: #82842-82855

Requisitions: Sheriff to 911 Custom for supplies; to Hy-Vee and Falls City Mercantile for inmate food and supplies.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Chapter 11 documents for Endo International

Dale Lawler, Henry County commissioner, called to discuss the board of equalization and Senate Bill #190.

Walk gave an update on the status of the elevator variance process.

Adam Stratton, Acciona Energy director of solar development, met with the commission to review the solar energy project development agreement. Stratton talked about the community open house they will be hosting on August 10.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Roads #286 and #298 in Union Township; Road #364 and a culvert on Road #316 both in Nodaway Township and Road #486 in Polk Township.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Collector/Treasurer Marilyn Jenkins presented an email from Sheriff Randy Strong requesting the county move his pay to be in compliance with 57.317 RSMo. A call was put in to county attorney, Ivan Schraeder, to discuss the statute and salary commission. The commission agreed to change the annual salary of the sheriff to reflect the percentage. This will take effect with the next payroll and a prorated amount will be added for the first payroll of July.

While Schraeder was on the phone, Jenkins discussed a sunshine request she had received regarding public records. Schraeder cited RSMo 610.021 (3) and (13) for a response. Also discussed a recent zoom call discussing SB190.

Concerned citizen discussed the possibility of a housing development in Nodaway County.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/25/2023.