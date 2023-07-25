At the Skidmore City Council meeting, July 13, the council brought up a cemetery tax to be put on personal and real estate property tax of the town’s residents.

Mayor Teresa Carter said the council had learned Maitland has a 15¢ per $100 assessed valuation cemetery tax to maintain its cemetery. Skidmore currently has three cemeteries it is trying to keep up. Expenses last year were over $6,000 with revenue of approximately $200.

Alderman Tim Slagle said if the city institutes a cemetery tax, he wants the proceeds to go just toward Hillcrest. Discussion on the Masonic Cemetery led to Resident Teresa Mier saying she had progressed no further in getting the Masons to help with the cemetery expenses by sponsoring a fundraiser. The council did find out Lloyd Nelson has an original map and booklet for the Masonic cemetery.

The best election date would be April 2, 2024. More discussion will be at the next meeting.

The water tower draining is at 8 am, Wednesday, August 2 and the shut off to the tower will take place July 30.

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources Clean Water Grant of $62,500 will be used to cover the engineering costs of the sewer project.

The council voted to remove Meagan Morrow from the US Bank accounts and new City Clerk Sadie McHugh will be bonded and placed on the accounts. Alderman Kim Fetterer didn’t want to be placed on the accounts.

The decision on what to pay Kenny Shewey for his service in marking the sewer and water lines for United Fiber to install the fiber internet lines was decided to be taken up in closed session at the Thursday, August 10 meeting. Shewey also marks the cemeteries for burials. The council asked if he would teach the new city maintenance worker, Ben Marion. Shewey agreed.

Discussion was held on the sewer pipe replacement crossing the creek by SMI-CO, Clinton. The city will contact the landowners on each side. It may have to wait until after harvest. It should be completed in one day.

Marion’s son, Kelyn Marion, was hired to do the weedeating.

It is understood the Skidmore Fire Department has the rights to use the baseball shed during the Punkin Show.

During the open question part of the meeting, Resident Lou White complained about the United Fiber crew working in her yard early in the morning. She had called the aldermen and mayor the day it happened. The aldermen once again explained to her about utility easements and that United Fiber had the right to work on her property easements.

Slagle worked on ordinance violations and letters to be mailed to residents the week of July 17.