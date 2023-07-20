Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners; Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/13/23. The motion passed.

Checks: #82806-82808, voided check #82809-82816 due to switching banks; #82817-82841.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Certificate of Liability Insurance for Coenen Enterprises, Inc., thank you letters from Missouri Boys State participants.

Called Walker Body Shop and Maryville Glass & Lock to coordinate the painting of doors for the Courthouse. Gave the go on drain line work for the air conditioners in the Administration Center.

Patton opened the Board of Equalization (BOE) hearing with a presentation of the property in question. An appeal by Daniels Children’s Investments, LLC, that is Hy-Vee Corporation with no representation present, on the valuation of the real property at 1215-1217 S. Main Street, Maryville, for the main grocery store and gas station buildings. Brief legal description: TR COM 284’ S & 45’ E of NW COR SW ¼ SW ¼ 20-64-35, TH E 185’, N 38.8’, E 138.21’, S 19.3’, E 307.74’, S 267.67’, W 244.51, S 211.68’, W 187.15’, N 119.11’, W 193.52’, N 160.06’, W 5’, N 175.04’ TO POB NODAWAY COUNTY, MC EXC PUB RD R/W. Rex Wallace, assessor, reviewed the discussion on the valuation from 2022 BOE hearing. Walk made a motion to leave the value of the property at $4,760,920. All were in favor. Burns made a motion to close out of the BOE hearing. All were in favor.

Spoke with Kelly Manning, Mosaic Medical Center, regarding concerns with insurance and billing through Mosaic. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer.

Jose Rodiguez, MoDOT area engineer, stopped in to share recent updates to the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP.)

Larry Tempel, McBride, Lock & Associates, met with the commission to kick-off the single audit on the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and general revenue. The objectives of the engagement and services agreement to be performed was reviewed and signed.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Sheriff Randy Strong and Major Scott Wedlock met with Jerri Dearmont and Cheyenne Murphy, NWMO Regional Council of Governments, to review the Jail Maintenance & Improvement Grant milestone report timeline, the county’s procurement policy and discussed the bidding process on the projects. Also present: Jenkins.

A message was left for Union Township Trustee Richard Stringer.

Commission met with representatives of FCS Financial, MoDOT and Polk Township to discuss a possible change on Road #606.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 7/20/2023.