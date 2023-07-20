Wreatha Wilda Jarvis Terry, 87, Jonesborough, TN, died Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at the Johnson City Medical Center, Johnson City, TN.

Mrs. Terry was born September 26, 1935 to Howard and Laura Jarvis in Newkirk, OK.

She was a student of music at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, where she met her future husband, Bobby Lee Terry. She earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary and secondary education and a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction in 1962 from the University of Houston.

She and Bobby Lee Terry were married on November 27, 1957.

Mrs. Terry was a band director at Westboro, an elementary school music teacher in Pasadena, TX, Red Bluff Elementary, Jessup Elementary, Pomeroy Elementary, Gardens Elementary and retired from McMasters Elementary, where she retired in 1998 after 38 years in public schools.

After retirement, Bob and Wreatha moved to Jonesborough where they were active in the East Tennessee Model A Restorers Club and other car clubs, the Southwestern Baptist Church, where Wreatha played the organ for over 25 years. She was also a member of the Johnson City Monday Club, the Highlands Harmony, Mountain Empire Choruses as well as several chapters of Sweet Adelines for a total of over 60 years and the Houston Horizon Chorus for 39 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, her daughter-in-law, Pennie Terry and son-in-law, Steve DaSilva.

Mrs. Terry is survived by her children, Brent Terry (Missie Barnett), Elizabethton, TN; JanNell Simpson (Bob), Kemah, TX; Paul Terry (Norina), Pasadena, TX and Drue DaSilva, Humble, TX; brother, Howard Jarvis (Drue), Livingston, TX; niece, Lark Jarvis, Livingston; special friend, Bill Overhulser, Johnson City; grandchildren, BreAnna Terry, Blountsville, TN, Blake Terry (Amber), Elizabethton, Cameron Strieder, Tomball, TX, Colin Strieder, Aviano NATO Base, Aviano, Italy, Braden Simpson, Georgetown, TX, Alex Solano, Houston, TX; and a great-grandson, Braxton Terry, Elizabethton.

Mrs. Terry will be buried at the Mountain Home National Cemetery at a later date.