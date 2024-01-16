Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/9/24. The motion passed.

Approved: WEX Card payment; assessor’s quarterly report; county clerk’s fee report for December 2023.

The Commission attended the 911 Oversight Board meeting at the Northwest Communication Center to discuss next steps for a county-wide 911 tax. A first amendment to the second memorandum of understanding and a draft ordinance were discussed. Drafts will be sent to the commission to review and adopt.

Spoke with Andy Macias and Larry Jacobson, Snyder & Associates, regarding the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant progress. Authorization to bid has been received so the following deadlines have been set: February 1, Prebid Meeting; February 15, Bid Opening; February 23, Notice of Award; March 11, Notice to Proceed; June 15, Completion date.

A status update on BRO-074(64) and BRO-074(65) were given.

Spoke with the Chamber of Commerce Director Becky Albrecht regarding speaking at an upcoming Leadership Maryville meeting.

The commission, along with Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Patton worked on the 2024 budget.

A call was taken from Philip Auffert, Independence Township trustee, regarding road issues, road operator status and a culvert issue on Road #188.

Reviewed and approved signage for doors at the Administration Center. Spoke with Casey Chastain, Higginbotham Insurance Group, regarding the boiler policy for the Courthouse.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission discussed the County’s Use Tax Ordinance #08162006. Following discussion with the department of revenue, no Amendment to that ordinance will be needed. The county is allowed to collect the local use tax equal to the county sales tax for general revenue purposes. The first amendment to the second memorandum of understanding (MOU) and a draft ordinance were reviewed and discussed. The ordinance is an order to submit sales tax question to public by popular vote on the April 2, 2024 ballot pursuant to Section 190.335 RSMo. Burns made a motion to approve the First Amendment to the Second Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). The motion passed. The ordinance will be reviewed and adopted at 8 am, January 18, 2024. officer of Second Harvest Community Food Bank, was reviewed regarding the granted request for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The amount of $15,000 had been approved on November 29, 2022 and will be paid to Second Harvest in February.

The supplemental actuarial valuation report was reviewed again for final approval in reference to the Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS). Burns made a motion to proceed with LAGERS Retirement Plan L-6 as presented to be effective. The motion passed. An ordinance will be drafted and adopted on January 18, 2024 in compliance with the program.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 1/16/2024.