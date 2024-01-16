Jackson Hays, Williamsburg, VA, was nominated and accepted into the 2024 Dream All-American Bowl at AT&T Stadium of the Dallas Cowboys in Texas, January 12-15.

Jackson, the eighth grade son of Erin and Teddy Hays-Abel, Williamsburg and Jeffrey and Cyndi Price, Stanberry, is also the grandson of Terri and Tom McBrien, Conception Jct.

A linebacker by choice, “cause he likes to sack the quarterback,” Jackson has played football since he was four years old.

Jackson’s acceptance letter to the Dream All-American Bowl notes: “After rigorous review from the committee, the top athletes were invited to play in the exclusive all-star game and participate in a weekend long event of developmental activities and performance on a nationwide platform. Dream All-American Bowl showcases the nation’s best high school and middle school athletes. Participation allows players to learn from some of the best teachers of the game, former NFL players, college and high school coaches.”

The Dream All-American Bowl consists of a media day, a ring ceremony and, of course, the bowl games. Players will receive premium uniforms and gear.

Then in June, Jackson will also be playing at IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL.