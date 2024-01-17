The Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce plans to host a celebration of the local agricultural community with a country breakfast for its 62nd Annual Farm-City Banquet.

The event will be March 7 at Northwest Missouri State University’s Agricultural Learning Center on the RT Wright Farm. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 am with the program to follow.

The annual gathering not only celebrates Nodaway County’s strong agricultural roots, but also honors its progress in the agricultural industry. The banquet program includes award presentations to many outstanding Nodaway County people: farm family, woman in agriculture, farm youth, conservationist, and advocate. Also being recognized are Missouri Extension Honor Roll Members and Nodaway County Agriculture Hall of Fame Inductees.

Tickets for the event go on sale January 14 for $15 each and must be purchased by February 16. They are available at the Greater Maryville Chamber of Commerce office, 408 North Market.