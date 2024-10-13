Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 10/1/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder Fee Report for September 2024.

Accounts Payable: #85055-85088.

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Murphy Tractor for excavator repair; county commission to Tri-State Ford for transport.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: 2023-24 Interest Report

Spoke with Steve Brown, Health and Benefits Director of Missouri Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (MIRMA) about their business. A census will be sent to get a Premium Rate Report. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Rex Wallace, assessor.

An inspection certificate from the Department of Public Safety was received. Seth Runde Construction called in to set a meeting time with Captain Austin Hann to look over office space for a change.

Contacted Darlene Serrano, Senior Government Account Manager with Verizon regarding the phone lines the county has with Northwest Cellular. A virtual meeting time was set at 9 am, October 17. Calls were put in to Hann and Tina Deiter, prosecuting attorney to see if they wanted to attend the meeting as well.

John Schenkel, trustee of Polk Township, called in to give updates on Mulberry Street and to discuss Icon Street, south of Highway 71. The township will need to shut down Icon Street at some point for a day or two to do repair work. Schenkel will update the commission before this event. The commission did make a trip to review both of these locations.

The commission, along with Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor, inspected Road #488 and #375 in Polk Township.

The commission tried to call Waldinger Corp regarding work to be done on the jail project.

Reviewed and approved the RFQ letter sent by Madison Woodward, Missouri Department of Transportation regarding BRO-974(01) Bridge. This will be posted on October 9.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, called in to give updates on the bridge project.

Jenkins and Wallace approached the commission to further discuss health insurance and county employee pay. Deiter came in to discuss cell phone needs as she will not be able to attend the virtual meeting next week.

Kathy Rice called in to ask permission to shut streets down around the Courthouse and to utilize outside Courthouse areas on October 30, 2024 for the Downtown Trick or Treating event. Permission was given.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 10/10/2024.