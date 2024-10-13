Buchanan County Cook Road Bridge rehabilitation project

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The northbound lanes of Interstate 29 have reopened to traffic ahead of schedule. Clarkson Construction Company, along with the Missouri Department of Transportation, completed the work on the east side of the Cook Road Bridge this evening, Thursday, Oct. 10.

The southbound lanes are scheduled to be closed from 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 through 4 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18 to paint the west side of the bridge.

The interstate must be closed during painting for the safety of motorists and crews working below bridge. During the closures, traffic will be directed on the same signed detour onto I-229 that was used earlier this summer. Southbound I-29 traffic must exit at I-29/I-229/U.S. Route 71 (EXIT 56B). Click to view the detour map.

Local traffic will not be able to access I-29 at the following locations:

Southbound I-29 from: Business Route 71/US. Route 59 – Exit 53 U.S. Route 169 (Rochester Rd) – Exit 50



The Cook Road Bridge rehabilitation project will replace the driving surface and add a pedestrian sidewalk to the south of the bridge. The City of St. Joseph has also allocated funds to enhance the aesthetics of the bridge by adding decorative fencing and decorative concrete. The project is anticipated to be complete in mid-October 2024.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://www.modot.org/ interstate-29-bridge- rehabilitation-buchanan.

All work is weather-permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by always buckling up, keeping your phone down, slowing down and moving over in work zones. Know before you go and check what work zones you might encounter at traveler.modot.org.

While at modot.org, sign up online for work zone updates. Information is also available 24/7 at 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or via social media.

