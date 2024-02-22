Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Chris Burns, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 2/15/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoice to Sleek Creek.

Accounts payable: #83853-83878.

Requisitions: Sheriff to MTE for office equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Sales tax, use tax, road and bridge special sales tax report; Monroe Township financial statement; Natural Heritage Review information on BRO-R074(64).

A call was put in to Garnet Plumbing regarding an Administration Center restroom.

A resident of Grant Township stopped in to inquire about the status of a road.

Attended a Zoom webinar lead by Amy Dowis, Northwest Missouri Regional Council of Governments, reviewed the Safe Streets 4 All program. The commission will review information on speed trailers that will be sent by Dowis.

The commission conducted a public hearing for the Nodaway County Enhanced Enterprise Zone. Walker called the meeting to order and turned the meeting over to Josh McKim, director of Nodaway County Economic Development. McKim gave a brief background of the Nodaway County EEZ and then reviewed the proposed addendum. McKim opened the meeting up to questions. The commission will review and discuss the proposed addendum on February 22. Also present: Darrell Johnson, city of Graham, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, Skye Pournazari, Maryville Forum, Lisa Macali, Economic Development, Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Rex Wallace, assessor and Patton.

Reviewed documents sent by Larry Jacobson, Snyder and Associates, on the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) Grant bid process.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A letter of support for Voices and Votes, Democracy in America was drafted and signed.

James Workman stopped in to discuss the Workman Cemetery.

Inspected Road #487 and #1056 in Polk Township.

Spoke with a Hughes Township resident about Bridge #877.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 2.22.24.