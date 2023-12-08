Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 11/30/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Invoices to Nationwide Insurance, City of Maryville for 911 joint expenses and Snyder & Associates; 911 telephone tax payment to City of Maryville for October and November, 2023; recorder fee report for October 2023.

Checks: #83449-83514

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to C. McCrary for uniform reimbursement; to MFA for equipment; to Maryville Outdoors for equipment; sheriff to Axon Enterprise, Inc. for building maintenance; county clerk to Elkins-Swyers for office supplies and equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information: product notice from Caterpillar, road and bridge fuel and equipment report for September 2023.

Patton submitted for review, expense/revenue reports for November.

Brian Engle, road and Bridge supervisor, gave updates on crew activity.

The commission attended the 911 Oversight Board meeting at the NRCC building. Discussion centered on a county-wide 911 Sales Tax.

A call was returned to Brenda Gibson, Missouri Public Entity Risk Management Fund (MOPERM) regarding the county liability and property insurance.

Tim Deen, director, stopped in to discuss The Ministry Center’s FY2024 budget request.

A letter of support was signed to support the City of Maryville’s application to the First Responder Capital Improvements and Interoperable Communications Equipment Grant (CIIEG) Program through the Missouri Department of Public Safety.

The commission met with Kevin Henry and Craig McNeese, Jackson Insurance, to discuss the county’s insurance quotes for liability and property insurance.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Skye Pournazari and Juergen Steininger, representing Maryville Rotary Club, met to request American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to assist with the Bloomin’ Peony Tour fundraiser in 2024. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer. An invoice to Midwest Mobile for the Nodaway County Fireman’s Association was received. Funds had been previously earmarked. An invoice for the remainder of the joint 911 expenditures will be paid out of ARPA.

Major Scott Wedlock delivered a quote from Holtman Masonry for the masonry portion of the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant project. A copy was emailed to Cheyenne Murphy at NW Regional Council of Governments. A quote from Walker Body Shop was received and a verbal quote was received from Pitzenberger Body Shop on painting the doors and frames.

The commission reviewed reports provided by Jenkins and discussed a Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA.) Walk made a motion to give a four percent COLA increase across the board. The motion passed.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 12/7/2023. The motion passed.