Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 8/29/23. The motion passed.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to American CDL Training for training.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: Energy Audit Reimbursement Program with Missouri Department of Natural Resources; Department of Public Safety variance letters for elevators.

The commission spoke with Devin Secore, senior project manager from Logisticus Group, requesting an updated Road Use Agreement for the Conception wind farm area.

The county tax levy hearing was opened by Patton with a review of the 2023 Assessed Valuation and proposed levies. Burns made a motion to accept the proposed county levy rate of 15¢ per $100 Assessed Valuation, Senate Bill 40 levy at 5¢ and Senior Citizens Fund levy at 5¢ per $100 Assessed Valuations. The motion passed. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader and Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor.

The commissioners discussed the pest control for the county buildings. Calls were put in to Alert 1 and Preferred Pest Control to set up times to come do a walk-through for quotes.

Engle gave updates on crew activity.

December 19, 2023 has tentatively been set for the County Appreciation luncheon.

Reviewed a request for legislative priorities from Missouri Association of Counties (MAC).

Signed a Cintas service agreement for a portable AED machine for road and bridge to have in the truck for work sites.

Reviewed American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) expended funds and discussed earmarked funds with Jenkins. Jenkins presented a listing of remaining match money to each city for payment. A packet will be put together to make these final payments.

Nodaway County Economic Development (NCED) hosted a meeting regarding workforce housing in Maryville/Nodaway County that the commission attended.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Met with representatives from Alert 1 to tour the Administration Center, jail and Courthouse for a quote on pricing.

Spoke with Andy Macias, Snyder & Associates, on bridge projects.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 9/5/2023.